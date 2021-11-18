Guillermo Ochoa’s partner reveals threats on social networks against Paco Memo and family

Karla Mora, Guillermo Ochoa’s partner, revealed threats that she and her family received through social networks

MEXICO – The goalkeeper’s partner Guillermo Ochoa, Karla Mora, revealed that through social networks that he received threats against him and his family, after what happened in the match between Mexico and Canada.

“Tell your pen … not to play in the national team, if it is not time to kill yourself and rape you and your family,” was the comment received through social networks, which he made public Karla Mora.

Guillermo Ochoa did not have a good performance against Canada. Imago 7

The response to the comment was “hatred does not lead to anything. It is a sport, sometimes you win, other times you lose. We are all human beings and we can all make mistakes and it is precisely from those mistakes that character comes out, your best version and a million good moments ”.

“Calm down that there is still a way to go and I am sure that they will give many joys to Mexico. You better work and take care of yourselves for the good of your families and loved ones ”, it was added in the comment.

The reaction occurred after Guillermo Ochoa He made two mistakes in the match against Canada, in the Octagonal game heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup that El Tri lost 2-1.

That setback was the second for Mexico on the FIFA date of previous days, after it had fallen 2-0 to the United States, in a match played in North American territory.