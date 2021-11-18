Guess who this Oscar-winning Hollywood actress is

To celebrate your 55th birthday, Cindy Crawford shared a girl photo that touched the networks. The supermodel posed in the snapshot with bangs, one of the most rejuvenating trends of the moment, and won the affection of acquaintances and strangers. Among some of the stars who congratulated the top there was Reese Witherspoon, who now proves that she too wore the trendy horizontal cut through this ideal photo in which he poses with glasses and a big smile. Crawford has not hesitated to return the compliment to the actress and she has done it commenting how much she likes her hair: “The hair! I love it!” She has written about the look in which both coincided during childhood. Besides Cindy, many others celebrities have reacted to this post in which Reese remembers what she liked to do the most as a child.

To this day, Reese Witherspoon is one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. 2006 Oscar winner for the film On the tight rope -in which she got into the skin of June Carter Cash, married to fellow singer Johnny Cash for 35 years-, Reese no longer only interprets, she is also a producer and is behind such acclaimed fictions as the series Big Little Lies or The Morning Show. In the latter, the one from New Orleans gives the reply to Jennifer Aniston, with whom she had not shared the scene since she played the sister of the famous Rachel Green in two episodes of Friends.

An impressive trajectory that little would imagine the girl who poses smiling in front of the camera and of which Reese remembers the things that made her happy. “From my point of view: You have gotten your new Benetton sweater. You have memorized all the words in Heaven is a Place on Earth by Belinda Carlyle. You are going to a skating rink birthday this weekend and playing Dragon Slayer on the arcade machines. Eat Whatchamacallits and drink Cherry Coke. LIFE IS GOOD. “A return to the past that has swept its fans and with which it already exceeds half a million” likes. ”

Many friends of the star have fallen hopelessly in love with the memory of Witherspoon: Kate Hudson cannot believe what she sees and has written “You are hesitating me right now 😍”; Selma Blair has found a resemblance to a member of her family, “I thought it was my son. 😮. You are adorable”; and Jessica Capshaw, one of the unforgettable interpreters of Grey’s Anatomy, agrees with the actress and responds “Life IS SO GOOD.” Their fans are also delighted that their idol shared a picture from his scrapbook with them: “Ohhhhh ideal !! At first I thought it was someone dressed up as Harry Potter”, “Reesy Potter 😍”, “This is everything 😍 precious then and precious now” or “Sometimes all you need is a cherry Coke in the arcade machines” are some of the affectionate comments that have been left together to the snapshot.





