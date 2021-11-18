Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Sylvester Stallone reveals his outfit for the movie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 announced the start of filming on November 9 with a family photo, where we can see Chris Pratt accompanied by Zoe Saldaa, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, along with Will Poulter (who will play Adam Warlock) and Chukwudi Iwuji. But there is someone else to be part of the cast: Sylvester Stallone, who this week wanted to reveal his outfit to fans from the same set.





Sylvester Stallone also in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

This is not the first time that Stallone has participated in a superhero movie with James Gunn. The protagonist of Rocky is immersed in a bumpy filming of The Mercenaries 4, but has made time to participate so much in The Suicide Squad (where he voices King Shark) and now in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the world of Marvel, it seems that Stallone will return to give life to Stakar Ogord, whom we met in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

We can see Stallone wearing that blue suit with some ringed accessories on the shoulders. On one side of the jacket we can see what appears to be the emblem of the Ravagers, an interstellar crime syndicate. In the aforementioned film, we can see Stakar Ogord (Stallone) gathering a group of Ravagers to undertake an unknown mission. Will we know more about it in this third part? Most likely.

“It has been a strange, long and at times challenging journey”, type Gunn when opening the first day of shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, “But the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more wonderful. Back on set with my Guardian family.” Recall that the director was removed from the project and fired from Disney due to some controversial tweets that came to light a few years ago. The film now has a release date of May 5, 2023.

