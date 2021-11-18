Get this free Halo Infinite armor designed in the colors of the HCS

Since the beginning of the week we have been able to enjoy the multiplayer of Halo Infinite. Thanks to all the work that 343 Industries has done in what has been the customization system, we have been given the possibility of creating an outfit in this first season in which the different protective pieces they wore can be combined. the members of the noble team.

But while we advance in the search for these components they have wanted to offer us an incentive. Since it has been confirmed that right now we can get totally free an armor that is designed, with the same colors that are reflected in the flag of the world championships.

Get this new armor skin for Halo Infinite

The only thing you have to do to obtain this reward is to log in to the online mode, go to the store where you can buy any item and select this pack that has been placed in your shop window in commemoration of the launch of this online aspect.

At this time it is unknown when this clothing will cease to be available, so it is best to go as soon as possible so that you can enjoy this new accessory that they have given away.

Be sure to purchase the HCS Inspired Launch Gift Pack, available for free on Halo Infinite.

Make sure you don’t miss the @HCS Launch Giveaway Bundle available for free in #HaloInfinite. pic.twitter.com/eWrg05BBfq – David Ellis (@DavidEllis) November 15, 2021

Remember that the launch of the Halo Infinite campaign mode will take place on December 8 on Xbox Series, Xbox One, Cloud Gaming and PC.