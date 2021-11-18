Get 3 new free games today thanks to the Epic Games Store

We are already on Thursday and now if it is time to review the games and promotions that we will have active throughout the day in the Epic Games Store. After a few weeks of relative rest, the Epic team today throws the house out the window and gives us the possibility of getting 3 games totally free for your PC.

These 3 new games will be available from today at 17:00 (local time) from that moment until next Thursday, November 25, we will be able to add the 3 titles to our library and have them free forever. We remind you that until this afternoon you still have time to get the active promotions of this week, you can consult and download them from now on through the following link.

Download 3 free games from the Epic Games Store

Guild of Dungeoneering is a turn-based dungeon and card combat game with a twist: instead of controlling the hero, you will build the dungeon around him.

An inverted digital / analog universe created from original illustrations and recordings to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac”.

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) – Download