Genshin Impact: Get gifts by participating in the Adventurer’s Guild on Twitch

miHoYo, the creators of Genshin Impact, have recently announced for their free to play JRPG and Rol the official details of a new event in collaboration with the Twitch platform. Specifically, this event that receives by title “Adventurer’s Guild on Twitch” start to be available from next November 25 of 2021 for all players in Spain and the rest of the world and only temporarily, for two weeks, will we be able to support our favorite streamers to earn rewards. If you do not want to miss it, then we explain the dates, details, requirements and how to enjoy this new event.

Dear travelers, the Adventurer’s Guild limited time event on Twitch is about to begin ~ [Duracin]

From November 25 1:00 (UTC +8) to December 8 23:59 (UTC +8). Event details: https: //t.co/WJSErZDh5o pic.twitter.com/0at9YxmeSS– Genshin Impact ES (@genshinimpactes) November 18, 2021

Adventurers Guild event on Twitch: dates, times and requirements to participate

The first thing you have to know if you are interested in participating in this new Genshin Impact event is the chosen times and dates for the same. Adventurer’s Guild on Twitch will have a duration to occupy the following two weeks in total:

The event starts: on November 25, 2021 at 01:00 (UTC +8).

on November 25, 2021 at 01:00 (UTC +8). The event ends: on December 8 at 23:59 (UTC +8).

Keep in mind that as requirements to participate you must also have a Twitch account. Also you must have reached adventure rank 10 or higher in-game to be able to use the redemption codes that you will obtain through the event.

How to get the free Adventurer’s Guild prizes on Twitch?

At Genshin Impact’s new Adventurer’s Guild event on Twitch, featuring a ton of streamers (the list will be released on the 24th), users can watch broadcasts from content creators and buy or gift subscriptions to earn different redemption codes that can later be used in-game to earn gifts in our departure.

To participate all you have to do is the following:

Find a channel that is participating in the event: and start watching their broadcast (you can find them by searching for the “Wings of Feasting” tag).

and start watching their broadcast (you can find them by searching for the “Wings of Feasting” tag). To get game items: Support participating Twitch creators during this event.

Support participating Twitch creators during this event. To receive the redemption codes: You will need to purchase two months of eligible subscriptions to the selected channels of the event.

You will need to purchase two months of eligible subscriptions to the selected channels of the event. The subscription will be considered valid: If you are subscribed to channels from the list of participating streamers and you see the content they broadcast about Genshin Impact during the event.

If you are subscribed to channels from the list of participating streamers and you see the content they broadcast about Genshin Impact during the event. Each Twitch user: You can only receive a single redemption code and, likewise, each Genshin Impact player may only use one redemption code. You will not be able to use a second code if you have previously redeemed one.

You can only receive a single redemption code and, likewise, each Genshin Impact player may only use one redemption code. You will not be able to use a second code if you have previously redeemed one. Anonymous gift subscriptions and repeat subscriptions: they will not be considered valid for this event.

they will not be considered valid for this event. The following will not be considered valid: subscriptions prior to the event. You will have to subscribe to the channel during the event. Also, free subscriptions obtained through Amazon Prime will not be considered valid.

In addition to the above, it is worth mentioning that the redemption code obtained through this event lasts one week once the event ends (until Dec 15 23:59 UTC +8 at the latest).

Adventurers Guild event rewards on Twitch

From myHoYo they have specified that the redemption codes obtained for participating in the Adventurers Guild event on Twitch contain the following rewards for your departure:

Banquet Wings 1

Default 30,000

Jade rolls 1

Meat Ramen 2

Sauteed Matsutakes 2.

We remind you that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks from the miHoYo game. Genshin Impact it’s a free to play available in PC, PS4, PS5, and Android and iOS mobiles (coming soon to Switch). If you want to know more about him, do not hesitate to read our analysis.