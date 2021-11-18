Gael García will receive 40% of whiskey brand sales | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- After the dissemination of a campaign by the Johnnie Walker whiskey, in which the image of Gael garcia and his family without authorization, the actor will be compensated with 40% of the sales.

According to the resolution that the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN), the company Diageo Mexico You will have to pay, although you do not have an exact amount, to the Mexican actor.

The order against the company considered one of the largest liquor distributors in the world resulted from the dissemination of the advertising campaign Walking with Giants in 2011 and 2012.

Reparation of moral and material damage to Gael García

Based on article 216 Bis of the Federal Copyright Law, the First Chamber of the Court unanimously decided that: “The reparation of material and / or moral damage, as well as the compensation for damages for violation of the rights conferred by this Law shall in no case be less than forty percent of the price of sale to the public of the original product or of the original provision of any type of services that imply violation of one or more of the rights protected by this Law ”.

In this way, the Court revoked the sentence established at the beginning of this 2021 by a collegiate circuit court, which ruled that this article was not applicable to the case, since the compensation had to be calculated with the rules for non-pecuniary damage provided for in the Civil Code.

It should be noted that at this time there is no exact amount of what the recognized “Charolastra” will earn with this legal action, since the file will return to lower courts to calculate the exact amount of compensation.