Fury in America against the Selection of Peru and Ricardo Gareca by Pedro Aquino

In Coapa they repeatedly requested not to use the midfielder because he was in the middle of a process of recovery from an injury that he suffered again this afternoon.

Pedro Aquino’s injury has been a headache for America. And it is just when it seemed that the Peruvian midfielder would arrive without any problem at the League for the tournament title Scream Mexico Opening 2021, there was an incident of the player with the Selection of Peru that made the board angry cream blue.

And it is that a few weeks ago, the Americanist directive sent the medical studies of players like Richard Sánchez, Sebastian Caceres and Pedro Aquino to their respective teams with the intention of asking them to reconsider the decision to call them for the qualifying rounds of Conmebol, which resulted with the first two players, but not with The rock.

Sources close to the institution confirmed Monumental Eagles that, from the outset, they requested with studies not to use the player, once the call was confirmed, they could not refuse to let him go by the regulations of FIFA. Already in lime, the Inca team applied tests to the midfielder to determine in what conditions they received him.

With the footballer already concentrated in his country, the coaching staff headed by Ricardo Gareca decided not to use it in the first game that was in front of Bolivia knowing that he was physically unfit. There, from Coapa they requested once again that they be returned to their element so that they could take care of him, a request to which they ignored.

The exams that since Nest they sent to Peru were diverse in order to support their request to have back Not here, but this was not the case to the extent that today Pedro Aquino took the bench with the Peruvian team since the physical trainer of the selected team assured that he was already in a position to see action, although in the end he had the outcome of all known.

Now, in America the alarms have been lit because in a week they will practically begin their participation in the great Mexican soccer festival and everything indicates that they will hardly be able to count on one of the most important players in Santiago Solari’s scheme in the middle countryside.