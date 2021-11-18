Free: they are giving away one of the best Splinter Cells; so you can get it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Ubisoft is celebrating 35 years of history. Celebrating with harassment scandals and bugs would not make anyone happy and that is why the company decided to do it by giving away some of its best games. On this occasion, they are giving one of the best deliveries of Splinter Cell.

The thing is, until November 25, Ubisoft will be offering free copies of Splinter Cell Chaos Theory. Please note that this promotion is only available on PC and will give you a copy for Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft’s video game client on PC.

In case you missed it: Will be? Reliable source says Ubisoft already gave the green light to a new Splinter cell

To claim your copy of Splinter Cell Chaos Theory you have to follow the following steps

Enter this link

Select the option that says Ubisoft Connect

Log in

Claim your copy

Take advantage of the gift!

That easy! With this you will be the owner of a copy of Splinter Cell Chaos Theory that you can download from the Ubisoft Connect client to play whenever you want.

Find out: Insider ensures that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is about to be canceled

We remind you that this is not the first gift that Ubisoft has adored in recent weeks. In fact, he was giving copies of Far cry 3, as well as the trilogy Assassin’s Creed Chronicles. In this way, he has given various reasons to celebrate.

Follow this link to see more news related to Ubisoft.

Related Video: Ubisoft Harassment Reports – What’s Going On?

Source