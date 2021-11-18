Free Fire: weekly schedule from November 17 to 23, with Booyah Tower and Alfa Skeleton

Free Fire has unveiled the content that it will incorporate into its popular multiplayer title as part of the new Weekly Agenda. Next, we review all the news about the battle royale between the days November 17 and 23. We remind you that the game is available in free to play format for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Free Fire Weekly Agenda (17-23 November): all content

Wednesday November 17, 2021 | Objects in collaboration: Corona Box

Thursday, November 18, 2021 | Discount: Lucky Koi

Friday, November 19, 2021 | Booyah Tower (Alpha Skeleton) and Leon’s Reload (X3000)

Saturday, November 20, 2021 | Backpack Refill

Sunday, November 21, 2021 | Collaboration objects

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 | GLOO recharge

As we can see, Free Fire comes loaded with news on the grounds of Booyah Day this November 20. From the Corona Box through a lucky Koi (weapon), Leon’s Refill and Booyah Tower this Friday, November 19. On Tuesday we will end this Weekly Agenda with Recharge Gloo.

Looking to keep abreast of everything that happens in the Free Fire universe? We invite you to consult our news section if this is the case so that you can find out up to the minute what is happening in this popular battle royale video game from Garena, which has millions of players around the world. We receive the most popular content through your free reward codes. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

Source | Free fire