Fortnite x the Matrix: Neo and Trinity skins coming in December

The rollercoaster of collaborations continues in Fortnite. According to a leak, in the second half of December 2021, Fortnite Battle Royale will have a collaboration with The Matrix, we intuit that coinciding with the premiere of the next installment of the saga, The Matrix: Resurrections. There would be skins from Neo and Trinity in the Epic Games video game. We tell you everything we know about it, but not before reminding you that, currently, Fortnite Chapter 2 is in the Season 8 from his Battle Pass:

Fortnite will have a collaboration with the Matrix in December according to leak

At around 7:05 p.m. CET on Thursday, November 18, 2021, the popular Fortnite leaker and dataminer HYPEX posted a tweet on his account stating the following: “According to my sources, there is a Matrix (Neo and Trinity) collaboration planned for the second half of December“.

In other words: a Neo skin and a Trinity skin (Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, respectively) coming to Fortnite Battle Royale as of December 15, 2021. Considering that The Matrix: Resurrections opens on 12/17/2021, this could be the arrival date of this new content to Fortnite. We remind you that this collaboration would be part of the Season 1 of the Chapter 3 of Fortnite, since it was leaked that Season 8 will be the last of Chapter 2.

On the other hand, we highlight that It will be curious to see two different skins in Fortnite based on the actor Keanu Reeves; John wick it was one of the first collaborations in the game.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is one of the most popular Fortnite skins

We don’t know anything else regarding this future collaboration, but at this point, nothing surprises us anymore. Recently, skins of Naruto they came to the game, including Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake. A few weeks ago, there were collaborations as diverse as El Chapulín Colorado, or Chris redfield and Jill valentine from resident Evil.

In any case, from Meristation we will be pending before any possible change or novelty that could be in this regard to, as always, inform you with the maximum rigor and seriousness possible.

Sources: Twitter / HYPEX, Fortnite Battle Royale