Former selections ask for patience for Gerardo Martino

It is not an exaggeration to say that the defeats of the Mexican selection in view of United States and Canada they shook the environment of Gerardo Martino.

Although it is still in direct place to classify the world Cup, the results have hurt the pride of Mexican soccer and have called into question MartinoAs a national coach, but is it time to thank Tata?

Former Mexican nationals they agree on one thing: “You have to be calm, patience.” Cutting processes would be the worst thing that could happen, especially one year after the contest starts in Qatar.

Luis Miguel Salvador, World Cup in the United States 1994, it is clear when mentioning: “Not thinking that we are in a crisis would be fooling ourselves. You have to cool down and question the technician, nothing more. Everyone has their degree of responsibility … It will be necessary to see if the technician allows interaction, and exchange ideas. He is going to qualify, but yes, it is time to sit down and question ”.

David Patiño thinks the same, whoever was with the Tricolor from 1993 to 1996: “Throw the coach out for two defeats? Well, it’s part of the media’s job, their analyzes are shallow. Mexico is going to recover, but it is necessary to put a lot of emphasis on the question of foreigners in the league, in giving more opportunities to young people, that is key. Martino has a good record, he does not have to question his stay ”.

Joel Sánchez, World Cup in France 1998, asks the coach to have more reaction: “He must continue, but he must send another message from the bench. In Mexico, one is dependent on the inspiration with which Hirving Lozano arrives, [Jesús] Corona or Raúl Jiménez. There must be another tactical alternative, it is still time to rebuild the road ”.

