For Meryl Streep it was horrible to record The Devil Wears Fashion

Meryl Streep is one of the best known and Oscar nominated actresses. Throughout his career he has worked in many films, however, one that many remember and that gained great popularity is The Devil Wears Prada where she played the strict Miranda Priestly, who was the editor of the fashion magazine Runway where Andy worked, a character played by Anne Hathaway.

Despite the film being released more than 15 years ago, the cast met in a video call. organized by the middle Entertaiment Weekly. In this virtual meeting the actors told some anecdotes, but the one that surprised the most was Meryl Streep, who revealed that it was “horrible” for her to shoot the film.

“It was horrible, I felt miserable in my trailer. I could hear everyone laugh, I was so depressed. I said: Well, it’s the price you pay to be the boss. This is the last time I try to make a character like that ”, he revealed.

After the actress’s comment, her partner Emily Blunt said that during the filming of the film, Meryl Streep was changing attitude, since at first it was very social.

“Meryl is very sociable and funny, but somehow the shoot was not the best for her. It was as if she was inaccessible, you could go up to her and say something funny, but for her it was not.

Finally, Anne Hathaway added that thanks to the attitude of Meryl Streep and that although the interpreter of Miranda Priestly She was not having a good time, that helped her create her character.

“I felt intimidated, but I always felt cared for. I knew that whatever I was doing to create that fear was benefiting me because she was taking care of me too. ”

Although it was not a good experience for Meryl Streep to shoot the movie, many of her fans admire her work as the strict Miranda Priestly.

