Floyd Mayweather chose the man who could dethrone him

During his participation in the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council, Floyd Mayweather chose the fighter he believes capable of dethroning Canelo Álvarez.

The news of the order he made has already gone around the world Eddy reynoso at the Annual Convention of the World Boxing Council that was held in Mexico, so that Saúl El Canelo Álvarez be promoted as a mandatory challenger to the body’s world title in the cruiserweight division held by Ilunga Makabu.

Also that Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the organization, gave the go-ahead to this request that was made on behalf of the Guadalajara, which generated two types of reactions. On the one hand, that of those who believe that it is very risky for him to go up to fight in a category that is two weight divisions ahead; on the other, among those who believe that this does nothing more than dodge dangerous rivals at 168 and 175 pounds.

It was during the same Council Convention that Floyd mayweather, one of the guests of honor, referred to the great news of Canelo, but also to the fighter he considers capable of ending his reign. Is about David Benavidez, who last Saturday knocked out Kyrone Davis in Phoenix and asked for his chance.

“We like Canelo Alvarez, he’s a great fighter, but Gervonta Davis, Errol Spence, Terence Crawford, there are a lot of other great fighters out there. My honest opinion, David Benavidez is also a great fighter, that’s a good test for Canelo. “Money said.

Then it would transcend a video of a video call that he made with David Benavídez himself, during which he had fewer detours and told him simply that he considered him capable of beating Saúl El Canelo Álvarez.