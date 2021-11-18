Fisker presents Ocean SUV, its first electric car, which has a rotating touch screen and a solar panel on the roof (PHOTOS)

The announcement comes a year after the electric vehicle start-up was about to run out of funds.

The electric car start-up Fisker Inc. unveiled this Wednesday, during the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, the production version of its first electric vehicle. This is the Ocean sport utility vehicle (SUV).

The Fisker Ocean shown in Los Angeles is a production intent design, which will begin manufacturing on November 17, 2022 at automotive supplier Magna’s carbon neutral plant in Austria, a Fisker partner facility.

The feature that the press highlighted, according to the Fisker report, was the incorporation of a 17.1-inch touch screen that rotates from portrait to landscape orientation.

“When you talk or write on the phone, you hold it like that, and when you take a photo or want to see a movie, you flip the phone,” said Fisker Inc. founder and CEO Henrik Fisker, while pretending to have a phone on. hands during a live broadcast of the presentation. “In our vehicle we have a screen; with the push of a button, it switches from portrait mode to landscape mode. It just rotates. That’s a really cool feature,” he was quoted as saying by The Verge.

The media noted that this feature, the utility of which the company did not specify further details, is only available in the ‘premium’ version of the SUV.

Another feature to highlight is the presence of a solar panel on the roof of the car that will be able to capture, according to the company, enough solar energy to power up to 2,414 kilometers of driving per year.

As for the electric batteries, in the Sport model they are made of iron phosphate and are connected to a 275 horsepower motor at its maximum, while the lithium-manganese-cobalt oxide batteries of the Ultra and Extreme are connected to a double motor that reaches 540 and 550 horses, respectively. “I think this is the most advanced powertrain in the world at the moment,” Fisker said.

In addition, batteries can send energy to the electricity grid and use vehicles as a backup source of emergency energy for homes.

The SUV is expected to come in three versions with different features: the base model Ocean Sport, which will cost $ 37,499, the intermediate model Ocean Ultra, which is valued at $ 49,999, and the ‘premium’ range Ocean Extreme and Ocean One, which it will be offered at $ 68,999. There will also be the option of leasing them at $ 379 per month, with an annual limit of 48,280 kilometers. All three versions will feature an advanced driver assistance system that the company is currently developing.

The final version of the Ocean revealed on Wednesday is the one that Austrian auto supplier Magna will build later next year, as Fisker has relegated production to third parties rather than owning and operating its own assembly plant.

This approach, according to The Verge, along with entry into the stock market, helped Fisker Inc. stabilize its economic situation after it was on the verge of running out of funds in early 2020.

