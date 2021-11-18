Filtered video showing the terrible mood that Kylie Jenner had as a teenager

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner had fights during their teens, and this video proves it!

The personal life of Kylie jenner and her older sister, Kendall, was exposed to the public since they were very young. While the creator of Kylie Cosmetics I was 10 years old when the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the model was 12. Although the age difference between them is small, the Jenner sisters are very different, which sometimes leads them to have strong arguments.

The most recent fights between Kylie and Kendall are related to clothes. A couple of months ago, the Kardashian family had plans to party that night, but Kendall did not have suitable outfits in her suitcase, so Kourtney offered her a brown dress. The atmosphere became tense when when leaving the room, the model noticed that Kylie was already wearing the garment that Kourtney had lent her.

The discussion escalated when Kendall said that she deserved to use it because she had arrived first and furiously revealed that “Kylie arrives and everyone lets her use what she wants.”

However, these discussions are not new; the Jenner sisters have always had frictions, and some of them were recorded in the episodes of KUWTK.

They filter video that shows terrible humor that Kylie had in adolescence

An old video was recently uncovered showing Kylie and Kendall having a heated argument during their teens. In the clip you can hear how the creator of Kylie Swim screams for Kendall to leave her room.

“Kendall, stop,” he says to his sister, who appears making noises with a toy. “Kendall, get out of my room”, to which the model responds “Shut up”, which drives Kylie crazy and yells “Kendaaaaaaall”.

Check out the video that has internet users giggling …

