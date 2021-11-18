Film Premieres with ODEÓN Tres Cantos Cinemas

November 20 is the Day of the Rights of Children and Adolescents

Among the central activities, the celebration of a children’s plenary

The Councilor for Youth, Pedro Fernández, has reviewed in Onda Cero Madrid Norte the programming of the Month of Children and Adolescents in the town. November 20 is the child and adolescent rights day and to celebrate it in a fun way we have prepared this special program throughout the month of November, in which the rights of children and adolescents are present in all activities.

In the interview he recalled that children are the future and therefore also important in the other council that he leads, Tres Cantos 2030. Within that area he explained how the intelligent remote management system for irrigation of parks and areas works local greens, which represents a saving of 35% in water consumption.

Activities of the Month of Children and Adolescents

CINE for rights:

FAMILY CINEMA – “THE ADAMS FAMILY 2: THE GREAT ESCAPE”

Date: Sunday 21

Hour: 12: 00h

Place: Cines Odeón, pick up your ticket from 11:30 am.

Ages: All public

Free entry until complete seats

YOUNG CINEMA – “DUNE”

Date: Friday 12

Hour: 8:00 p.m., pick up your ticket from 5:30 p.m.

Place: Odeon Cinemas

Ages: from 12 to 35 years old.

Free entry until complete seats

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF YOUTH

ACTIVITIES for rights:

FAMILY GYMKANA

Aimed at families with children and with the aim of enjoying as a family, creating bonds, outdoor activities in a safe space and knowing to protect the rights of all children.

Date: Saturday 20.

Hour: from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Place: ENRIQUE MÀS SPACE (Avda de los Labradores No. 26)

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF FAMILY

Free activity with prior registration by email: sonrie21@yahoo.com

CHILDREN’S SHOW: “WHEN THE FISHES FLY”

Poetry, short stories and object theater session in which we immerse ourselves in a world through the rhymed word. A song to the imagination.

Theater Company “La chica Charcos”

Date: Sunday, November 21

Hour: 18:00 hours.

Place: Adolfo Suárez Cultural Center Auditorium

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF FAMILY

Free entrance, until capacity is completed

MAGIC AND MENTALISM FOR ALL TO FAMILY: “IMPOSSIBLE”

Vicente Lucca will read your thoughts! Always playing between amazement and laughter, “Impossible” immerses you in a 100% interactive show of magic and mentalism. A different experience that will hook young and old alike.

Date: Saturday 27

Hour: 12 hours

Place: Adolfo Suárez Cultural Center Auditorium

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF FAMILY

Free entrance, until capacity is completed

PUPPETS – THE INITIATION OF THE MAGICIAN FLIN

Adventure story where the value of friendship is always present.

Date: Sunday 28

Hour: 12: 00hours

Place: Adolfo Suárez Cultural Center lobby (family audience)

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF FAMILY

Free entrance, until capacity is completed

ESCAPE ROOM – KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

The Finde Joven team needs help to open the briefcases that reveal the rights of adolescents. The doors have closed and we have been completely incommunicado, how are we going to discover those secrets related to adolescence? We need your help to get out. Will you be able to open all the briefcases?

Date: Friday 26

Multiple sessions: 5:00 p.m., 5:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Age: for boys and boys from 11-12 years old.

Place: Youth House.

Registrations: cijtc@trescantos.es

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF YOUTH

OPEN-AIR RADIO ESENCIA – The rights of children and adolescents.

Within the PARTICIPATING project program, Esencia Radio proposes that you get to know how the world of live radio works. A “live show” event in which the radio takes to the streets like you’ve never seen it before. A 360º experience in which radio, music and entertainment come together integrating the listener who runs through the streets of the city and makes him participate in the activity.

This day the theme will be about the rights of children and adolescents.

Date: Saturday, November 27.

Schedule: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Age: For children, adolescents and the general public.

Place: On Avenida de Viñuelas, Carpa Radio Esencia.

ORGANIZES: RADIO ESENCIA (Participating Projects)

PROGRAMMING WORKSHOPS for the rights:

THE EDUCATIONAL TOY AND THE GAME IN THE FAMILY.

We will do an awareness workshop on educational toys: what is an educational toy, what is not (sexist and war toys), as well as tips for the proper use of video games. MORE INFO

Date: Friday, November 19.

Schedule: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

Age: For parents and families

Place: Youth House.

Registrations: lujemaro@cruzroja.es

Organized by: CRUZ ROJA JUVENTUD

BELL www.susderechosenjuego.com

WHO ARE HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS?

Children and adolescents can be human rights defenders. They can act to promote their own rights, the rights of their peers, and the rights of others, including those of adults.

Date: Saturday, November 13.

Schedule: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m..

Age: From 10 years

Place: Youth House.

Registrations: In this form

Organized by: THREE CANTOS INTERNATIONAL AMNESTY

“ HOME EXPERIMENTS”

We are becoming more and more aware of the importance of the right to leisure and education for girls, boys and adolescents, for this reason we propose this workshop of home experiments. We will learn to carry out experiments with everyday objects, in a simple and fun way. If you are curious, you cannot miss this workshop Science is cool

Date: Friday, November 5 – past Friday, November 12

Hours, two shifts: 17:30 to 19:00 and 19:30 to 21:00

Age: from 11-12 years

Place: Youth House.

Registrations: cijtc@trescantos.es

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF YOUTH

“ CREATIVE PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP “

All children and adolescents have the right to participate in society and express themselves freely. They also have the right to security, for example related to their image rights. That is why we propose a Creative Photography Workshop, so that they can participate through artistic expression and be more aware of their image rights. In this creative workshop we are going to learn how to make different types of original photos from a professional photography monitor. Let’s play with light, colors and frames to learn that photography can be simple but give it our personal and creative touch, to become true professionals.

* It will be necessary to carry a mobile phone with a camera to carry out the workshop. In case of not being able, try to bring them a pendrive to pass them the photos they take.

Date: Friday, November 19.

Hours, two shifts: 17:30 to 19:00 and 19:30 to 21:00

Age: from 11-12 years

Place: Youth House.

Registrations: cijtc@trescantos.es

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF YOUTH

WALL PAINTING AND STREET ART WORKSHOP “Painting Juve”

We are going to paint some interior columns of the House of Youth, will you sign up?

Through a participatory workshop we will learn to make mural painting and Street Art. We will learn how to use plastic and acrylic paint, stencils, sprays and much more.

It will be a guided workshop aimed at young people between 10 and 15 years old. It is intended that young people learn to develop creative processes and work as a team to design and complete the painting.

Date: Saturday, November 13.

Schedule: from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Age: from 10 to 15 years.

Place: Youth House.

Registrations: cijtc@trescantos.es

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF YOUTH

In ONLINE mode

ONLINE KITCHEN WORKSHOP – KITCHENS OF THE WORLD

Learn recipes from the world cuisine, with the accompaniment of a live cook.

Date: Saturday, November 27.

Schedule: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Age: From 8 years .

ORGANIZES: COUNCIL OF YOUTH

CONFERENCE: THE SITUATION OF THE MENTAL HEALTH OF THE YOUNG PEOPLE OF THREE CANTO S

ROUND TABLE: “PANDEMIC EXCEPTIONALITY, HOW IT HAS AFFECTED THE MOOD OF TRICANTINE YOUTH”

PLACE: YOUTH HOUSE HOUR: 19 hours

DATE: Thursday 4 November

CONFERENCE “AFFECTIVE-SEXUAL EDUCATION IN THE FAMILY”

PLACE: YOUTH HOUSE (face-to-face mode) HOUR: 19 hours

DATE: Thursday 11 November

CONFERENCE “THE RESOLUTION OF CONFLICTS FROM COMMUNICATION OR HOW TO DO PREVENTION WITH ADOLESCENTS”

PLACE: YOUTH HOUSE (face-to-face modality) HOUR: 19 hours

DATE: Thursday 16 November

CONFERENCE “THE IMPORTANCE OF STANDARDS IN THE MENTAL HEALTH OF ADOLESCENTS.”(Online mode)

HOUR: 19 hours

DATE: Thursday 25 November

Registration HERE

CHILDHOOD AND ADOLESCENCE PLENARY

On June 13, the presentation of the Commissions for Child and Adolescent Participation (COPIA), promoted by the Local Plan for Children and Adolescents of Tres Cantos.

The commissions are made up of boys, girls and adolescents from 4th to 6th grade of primary school (infant) and from 1st of ESO to 17 years of age (adolescent). During this year, they have been working to convey to our municipal representatives, those proposals for improvement of the city that affect their daily life so that they are taken into account in municipal governance, they will be presented to you in this plenary session.

Date: Friday, November 19.

Schedule: 17:30 hours

Place: Plenary Hall of the Tres Cantos Town Hall – Free admission until full capacity is reached



ALL ACTIVITIES ARE FREE