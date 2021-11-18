FIFA visited the Azteca Stadium to review it as the venue for the 2026 World Cup

FIFA visit Mexico to inspect the candidate sites for the World Cup 2026. This Thursday it was the Aztec stadium, who received ‘ideas’ to update ahead of his third World Cup.

“It is always a privilege to visit the Aztec”, He assured Colin smith, director of events and competitions of the FIFA.

“We met with the government of the CDMX and the doctor Scheinbaum it endorsed us the support to be the headquarters in 2026 ”.

We met with representatives of FIFA; @Concacaf; @FMF; Grupo Televisa-Estadio Azteca, to discuss the capabilities of Mexico City to host the Soccer World Cup in 2026. pic.twitter.com/CILYbyT4sO – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) November 18, 2021

The Colossus of Santa Úrsula has already been examined: “There are many areas of opportunity, complying with a basic charge book and projecting the Aztec stadium in the future, not only for the World Cup ”, explained Felix Aguirre, director of the property.

“We are working with national and international firms for the remodeling. As a result of this visit, ideas and needs arise and in the future we will present what we will do with the stadium for the World Cup and for the future ”.

