The FC Barcelona will be able to shorten several years the crossing in the desert to which it was doomed after the goodbye of Leo Messi and the level of the team on the field. 3 young players, such as Ansu Fati, Pedri or Gavi have taken over the reins of the team and promise to be world stars in the medium term.

Xavi’s job will be to channel the careers of the quarry pearls culé, while that of the board will tie them short and offer them a winning project. For the first two, Barça has already renewed them until 2026, with clauses of € 1,000 M for each one. Gavi, the youngest of the three, is in the final stages of his renovation, but Chelsea want to torpedo the operation.

An incorporation of € 50 million

According to information from Sport, the London team is ready to take the pearl of Los Palacios and Villafranca, a town that has also seen the birth of Fabián Ruiz and Jesús Navas. To acquire Gavi, those of Thomas Tuchel will have to pay the € 50 M of the rescission clause of the footballer blaugrana.

However, in the directive’s plans culé the sale of the Andalusian is not there. And, as the Catalan press reported, Barça was, at the beginning of the week, close to closing its renewal, with the same formula that the entity used blaugrana with Pedri and Ansu Fati: contract until 2026 and billionaire clause.