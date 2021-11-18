Exporters defend Guillermo Ochoa; they see it unnecessary to send it to the bank

Alberto Aguilar, former goalkeeper coach of the Mexican National Team, as well as other goalkeepers, see it unnecessary for ‘Paco Memo’ to lose the title due to mistakes made against Canada

MEXICO – Who was the coach of Guillermo Ochoa in two World Cup cycles he raised his voice and affirms that the goalkeeper of the Mexican team you should not go to the bank for a mistake.

Alberto Aguilar placeholder image, former goalkeeper coach in the stages of Ricardo La Volpe, Sven-Göran Eriksson and Javier Aguirre, affirmed that a failure is not a sufficient reason to send Memo Ochoa to the bank.

Guillermo Ochoa was harshly criticized for his performance against Canada. ESPN

“Memo has to play again, he had a technical failure, not a mental one, a travel fault, he should not go to the bench,” Aguilar said.

“He only missed the second goal; This is not how you measure a goalkeeper. For me he must continue playing, as he has been good in the other games. He has not been releasing balls nor has he played out of position in his field. So then he has to keep playing ”.

2 Related

“Before starting the playoffs he was the best and now he is the worst. Let’s not be extremists. Memo is not guilty of anything; He has his responsibility in that goal, because it was due to the weather. In the sense of time and space he did not calculate well to be able to go out and reach the other end to punch the ball. I can not cover the sun with a finger and say that he acted well, “he said. Aguilar.

He stated that after that mistake, Memo was doing well, never releasing easy balls and playing with great confidence.

“We know that going out is not his strong suit and it’s not that he never goes out. Cut under the posts and save. He had a good World Cup in 2014 and also in 2018. We all make mistakes and that’s not why he’s going to stop playing ”.

Meanwhile, the ex-archer Adrian Chavez nor does he believe that Memo should not be crucified or go to the bank.

“Those of us who were goalkeepers know that we ourselves are our highest judge. I’m sure you know you were wrong; unfortunately he did it in a special match in which Mexico He is not playing well, and that is why they also want to take out the national coach and it is a lack of respect, “he said.

“We must shut up, support and wait for the World Cup to criticize. What happens is part of the process. They criticize Memo and the defenders did not do as bad, worse or were excellent. Memo makes a mistake and rejects the ball, being able to throw it aside, and why didn’t a defender of us take the ball? Everything goes together; football is about union “, he mentioned Chavez.

Secondly, Alan Cruz, goalkeeper coach in Mazatlán, also referred to the performance of Memo Ochoa and pointed out that it is easy for the fans to criticize.

“We are as fans and we blame the goalkeeper. Memo had a misunderstanding with that ball, but we don’t know if it moves; Only he and his goalkeeping coach know that and the rest is superfluous. You have to see that every play is preceded by other errors ”.

“Memo has also had a lot of good performances. Yes, he was wrong but he saved us 20 ”, he concluded.