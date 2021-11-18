Exatlón México: The severe illness suffered by Marysol Cortés and the production wants to hide

Exatlón México would be hiding a hard illness from Marysol Cortés, who is even unable to continue competing

November 17, 2021 · 09:48 am

MEXICO CITY.- Exatlon Mexico continues with internal problems and in the last hours the information of the complicated state of health of one of the most beloved participants.

According to the page Facebook from Queen K 1, Marysol Cortés He would be suffering from a series of health problems, which have prevented him from continuing with his optimal performance.

It has even been mentioned that companions have had to supply it in various competitions, due to the inability to be 100%.

Exatlón México would be a martyrdom for Marysol Cortés

IS THE PRODUCTION OF EXATLÓN MEXICO HIDING IT?

According to the page itself, the production of the program would make it look like a flu or something similar, however, the wear and tear of the Conquistadores competitor goes much further than that.

It is said that emotional situations have affected the health and mood of one of the best blue competitors.

ASK FOR PRAYERS FOR MARYSOL

In that same publication, the administrator herself asked prayers for the competitor, who is going through difficult times.