Exatlón México: The best PHOTOS of Thalia Villavicencio, next DELETED

The fifth season of Exatlon Mexico It has not ceased to surprise fans, not only because of the athletic performance of the contenders, but also because of the controversial moments that have been experienced recently.

We find a clear example with Gabriela espinosa, his mere presence altered the harmony between Guardians and sparked discussions with Conquerors and to this we can add the exchange of strong words with the Exatlon Colombia.

And everything indicates that the intensity of the emotions will continue, since, according to the channel Todo es Viral, we will witness a series of electrifying duels to remain in the reality show.

Photo: Instagram @exatlonmx

Who will be the next eliminated from Exatlón México?

This week 14 the men of Guardians and the women of Pathfinders are at risk of elimination.

But according to the aforementioned source, Thalía Villavicencio, Macky González (due to poor performance) and Ximena Duggan or Tanya Núñez (the latter will be decided by the team) of the blues will be present in the final battles for the Survival.

Finally, it will be Thalía who will leave next Sunday, November 21, despite the fact that she gave points to the Conquistadors and that she has left good feelings, her lack of experience in shooting would end up keeping her away from the beaches of Dominican Republic.

Photo: Twitter @ExatlonMx

Who is Thalía Villavicencio from Exatlón México?

Thalía Villavicencio was born in Baja California and plays baseball, but her first steps in the sport were in athletics.

He plays as a catcher and has baseball in his blood, since his father and uncle practiced it for many years.

Photo: Instagram @ thaliavillavicencio15

He has also participated in two world premieres with the Mexican team of the discipline (in the Dominican Republic and Aguascalientes) and his wish was always to see a baseball player in the Exatlón México.

