Exatlón México: She would be ELIMINATED as Pathfinders on November 21

After it was announced that next Sunday’s sentenced will be the women of the blue team, in one of the most painful outings of this fifth season, the experts in spoilers undertook the task of investigating who may be the next to leave the competition, and came to a conclusion.

From the early hours of this Wednesday, November 17, it was known of an almost inevitable elimination of the Blues, who had already been saved on previous Sundays and it was the Guardians who fired their athletes in recent eliminations. But now there will be a farewell from the Pathfinders again.

According to those who advanced this news, it will be a complicated exit, since it will face three of the most followed women of this fifth season, in which even the captain of the blue team, Macky González, would be involved.

Who is going to the Elimination Duel?

According to the experts in spoilers, although last week the Guardians men were the ones who had to leave and thanks to the injury of Jahir Ocampo the one who left was one of his women, now the Conquistadores girls will be the ones who will be in danger , as it seems that Guardians will win the next two Survival.

In this way, three blue women would have to defend their permanence in the TV Azteca program, with Thalía Villavicencio being the first sentenced, followed by Macky González and Ximena Duggan, according to the global effectiveness table, in addition to the possible election of David Juárez, The Beast, who would send Duggie to the duel.

Who would be the next Pathfinder eliminated?

After the possibility of the three mentioned athletes being sentenced to the Elimination Duel was made known, the mobilization of several leak sites began to know the name of some of the eliminated ones.

Both due to the advances that Keyla, the Queen of Spoilers has released, as well as the accounts that fans take with respect to the leaderboard, the two athletes who are most at risk of saying goodbye to the competition will be Macky and Duggan .

However, due to the popularity of the captain of the blues, as well as her tenacity when competing in direct and vital duels within the Exatlón México, the athlete who is emerging to leave, with all the regret of her followers in social networks, it is Ximena Duggan, who became known in the middle for her participation in Survivor México, first season.

It is worth mentioning that this is not confirmed, but is a result that many spoiler sites have reached, based on the leaks and the positions of the general table by points accumulated per athlete in the competition.

