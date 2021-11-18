Exatlón México: She would be ELIMINATED as Pathfinders on November 21

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
29

After it was announced that next Sunday’s sentenced will be the women of the blue team, in one of the most painful outings of this fifth season, the experts in spoilers undertook the task of investigating who may be the next to leave the competition, and came to a conclusion.

From the early hours of this Wednesday, November 17, it was known of an almost inevitable elimination of the Blues, who had already been saved on previous Sundays and it was the Guardians who fired their athletes in recent eliminations. But now there will be a farewell from the Pathfinders again.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here