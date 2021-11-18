EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT …

Tonight is the delivery of the Latin Grammy. The ceremony will be conducted by Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras and Roselyn Sánchez. The night of Latin music returns in person after being canceled last year due to Covid-19. Mane de la Parra will be covering the red carpet with the support of Sofía Reyes, Chiquinquirá Delgado, Raúl de Molina, Tony Dandrades and Borja Voces in the comments. Clarissa Molina and youtuber Sebastián Villalobos will participate as backstage reporters. The red carpet will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Mexico and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. In the United States it will be broadcast by Univisión and in Latin America by TNT. Univisión will also broadcast the event through its website and its Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Charlie Rivera spoke in an interview about his participation in the animated film Koati. «It is a film made by Latinos and for Latinos and for the world, of course. The best message it leaves is that of inclusion, of community, of love and empowerment ”. Koati features the voices of 25 celebrities, including Sofía Vergara, Marc Anthony, Karol G, De la Ghetto and Evaluna Montaner… Carlos Cuevas asks his sister for a public apology, Aída Cuevas. A few years ago he sued him for physical assault, family and psychological violence and moral damage, but later he desisted from the legal process. Now he asks her to apologize “for all the cheapness she said and her constant threats to my family and my person” … People camping and the collapsed ticket sales platform were the responses to the announcement of the presentations of Justin Bieber in Mexico next year… Marco Antonio Solís continues to reap success with his Ep I’m so excited to see you, in which he fuses mariachi sounds with bolero. Leads the charts in Colombia with the homonymous song … Julieta Venegas will be present at the AMAs. He will perform together with Tainy and Bad Bunny “Lo Sorry BB” … Diego Verdaguer returns to Argentina for a night of tangos. He will present a show at the legendary Café La Humedad as part of the activities prior to the launch of his new album, which moves within this genre … Akwid prepares for his concerts in Mexico. Tomorrow, November 19, it will be at the Mexico City Arena and on Saturday at the Puebla Forum. The creators of the urban regional plan collaborations with Cristian Nodal, Banda MS, Gera MX and Santa Fe Klan …