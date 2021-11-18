Epic fail! GTA: The Trilogy doesn’t even have the correct Rockstar Games logo

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition promised to bring the glory of the franchise’s first 3D installments to modernity. Unfortunately, the reality turned out to be different, as this collection hit stores with a lot of bugs, visual problems and, in general, the remastering work left much to be desired. Now, fans have found another detail that will undoubtedly do nothing more than stoke the fury of the community.

Specifically, a couple of gamers found the Rockstar Games logo to be different in one section of the game. Of course, it is a minor detail, but it reveals the poor work and the lack of attention to detail that the studio responsible for this remastered collection had.

Find out: GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition’s rain is horrible, so modders fixed it

GTA: The Trilogy turns the Rockstar Games logo into the Star of David

The error in question can be found in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. In one part of the city, we can find a mansion that has in its backyard a huge swimming pool in the shape of the company logo.

While the logo is correct in game, its representation on the minimap is noticeably wrong. We must remember that the Rockstar Games logo is an “R” accompanied by a small star with 5 points, although one of these directly connects with the letter, which results in the optical illusion that there are only 4 points.

In case you missed it: Fans show poor GTA: Vice City remaster with unofficial PS Vita port

Thus, in the minimap we can see that the star has its 5 visible points, which causes it to appear that it actually has 6 points in total. Obviously, the result reminds us of the Star of David instead of the Rockstar Games logo.





After this discovery, dozens of players did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the collection and, incidentally, express their anger. Hopefully the complaints from the community will cause Rockstar Games and Grove Street Games to improve the title with updates.

But tell us, have you already tried the title? What do you think about it? Let us read you in the comments.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In this link you can read more news related to this franchise.

Related Video: The Story Behind: Grand Theft Auto V

Source