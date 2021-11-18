Emma Watson wears a bag by the Venezuelan designer, Yliana Yepez

The protagonist of Beauty and the Beast has been the focus of attention recently in London. Emma Watson she donned a sober look based on dark tones. The absolute protagonist of it was the mini clutch under the Venezuelan signature Yliana yepez who wore black, undoubtedly one of Latin American bags more sophisticated that we will find among creators in our region.

The copy for which the interpreter has chosen is the ‘Mini Giovanna’. This is a black leather model that balances immaculate tailoring with understated elegance. It has a hand-braided detail that adds classicism to the article. Without a doubt, a timeless bet and wardrobe essential for women who dress up to basics.

Among the trends that will dominate the season in regard to this accessory – and leaving aside the classic creations -, we will find, in the first place, the XS bags, that is, designs that are presented in their most mini version. He too tote bag, the model always ready to save us from any unforeseen event. There will also be no lack of festive air bags full of diamonds and those that embrace the plush trend, the most cuddly of the season. This autumn-winter 2021 there are alternatives for all tastes. Which is yours?