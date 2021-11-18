Emma Watson sends emotional message to Harry Potter fans for 20th anniversary

20 years have passed since the premiere of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The saga based on the novels by JKRowling added a total of eight films, ending in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

On the occasion of such an important date, which will be celebrated with a special that will bring together the protagonists of the franchise and which will be broadcast on January 1 on HBO Max, Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, has shared an emotional post on Instagram.

The actress He posted a photo of his childhood with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione remains my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said that it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting … But I was aware. And I still am, “he wrote.

I’m proud not only of what we, as a group, bring as actors to the franchise, but also of how children who have grown into young adults walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and am so proud of who they are all as people. I’m proud that we were kind to each other, that we supported each other and that we did something meaningful, “he added.

The interpreter also took the opportunity to thank the “fans who have continued to show their support long after the last chapter was closed. “

The magic of the world would not exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it an inclusive and loving place. I still miss the team that made these movies. Thank you also for all your hard work. I know their contributions are sometimes overlooked, “he said.

Watson concluded wishing a happy 20th anniversary to the ‘potterheads‘, name by which fans of the saga are known.

We hope you enjoy Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, which will air on New Years Day, January 1, on HBO Max. There is much to wait, “he advanced about the already announced meeting.

