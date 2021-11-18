Elon Musk publishes a new photo of the Raptor 2 engine and says it will have 5.4 tons of thrust at takeoff

This new generation of engines is expected to be capable of carrying loads in excess of 100 tonnes into space.

The founder of the SpaceX company, Elon Musk, reported this Wednesday through Twitter that the Raptor 2 engine, which will be used in the Starship S20 rocket, is capable of generating about 5.4 tons thrust at takeoff.

Simultaneously, admitted that even though the engine has “significant improvements in every way” over the previous model, a complete overhaul of its design is still required, to ensure that it truly meets its ultimate goal of interplanetary travel.

Recently, SpaceX successfully conducted the first static fire test of the prototype of its Starship S20 spacecraft, with all of the Raptor 2’s thrusters on, putting Musk one step closer to fulfilling his dream of finishing the construction of a city. self-sufficient on Mars by 2050.

These innovative engines, which use ‘methalox’ (a combination of densified liquid methane and liquid oxygen) as a propellant, are estimated to allow the company to carry cargoes of more than 100 tons and a hundred tons into space, even to the Moon and Mars. of people aboard their powerful Starship spaceship.

