Electric cars burn so brightly that they invented a special hose to put them out

The Austrian manufacturer Rosenbauer has invented a specific fire suppression system for electric vehicles. It is a hose with a special nozzle that can pierce the underside of cars to directly cool the battery pack, significantly reducing water consumption and the time it takes for firefighters to put out the fire.

Ars Technica has done some calculations. In April, the driver of a Tesla Model S crashed into a tree at high speed after losing control on a curve and hitting a culvert. The vehicle burst into flames and it took firefighters four hours to put out the fire because the batteries were burning again and again. In total, they used more than 110,000 liters of water.

According to Rosenbauer, the new hose only needs 1,000 to 4,000 liters of water to put out a burning electric vehicle – 100 times less than what Texas firefighters needed in the Tesla Model S incident.

The hose works at normal water pressure. The trick is that it shoots directly into the battery pack, which is usually low on the chassis, cooling the cells at a higher rate. When firefighters wet the car from above, they have the body between the hose and the source of the fire.

For now, There are not so many electric cars on fire that this device becomes a standard on all fire trucks, but in the near future it will probably become more common. Firefighters just have to slide the box with the piercing nozzle under the car and stand away to work from a safe place.

If the vehicle has overturned or there is not enough space between the ground and the battery, firefighters can place the device inside the car or on the exposed part of the powertrain to gain access to the battery. Now that it exists, it seems like an obvious invention.