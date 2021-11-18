Dwayne ‘Rock’ Johnson responds to wrestling brace in MLS game

This Saturday afternoon, Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City met in a Saturday MLS duel. The match was taken by the Kansas team by a score of 1-2, but for several moments the result went to second term, as Tim Melia and Cristian Roldán lit up the spirits in a dangerous action in the Sporting KC area.

It was the 54th minute of the second half, when goalkeeper Melia and attacker Roldán fought for a ball in the small area. The ball went through the air and Tim Melia managed to clear, but in the fall he took Cristian Roldán with his two arms and sent him to the ground with a movement similar to a wrestling lock.

Due to this action, Melia took the yellow card and caused the spirits to heat up, although fortunately it did not go beyond claims and exchanges of views with the referee. This action went viral on social networks and Dwayne Johnson himself, better known as ‘The Rock’, assured on his Twitter account that this was a movement in the purest “Rock Bottom” style, as in his time in WWE.

Seattle and Kansas, with a postseason ticket

A few days ago the Seattle Sounders got their pass to the MLS playoffs, so these last regular phase games try to adjust details to get to the next phase in the best way possible. Sporting Kansas City qualified for the postseason this Saturday after defeating Seattle and both teams will be protagonists and candidates from this moment to take the title.