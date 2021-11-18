Dwayne Johnson wants to be James Bond

Dwayne johnson He is one of the most sought-after actors of the moment, but he is not satisfied with that. The Rock wants to enter the history of cinema playing one of the most iconic characters on the big screen: James bond. He has expressed it so clearly.

He has done so by explaining a family history. “My grandfather was a villain in the 007 saga. Specifically, with Sean Connery on ‘We only live Twice’. I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain, “he commented with a smile.

No rush to choose the new James Bond

In fact, the role of James bond is free after the last film in the saga, ‘No time to die’, interpreted by Michael Craig. In any case, the production company has already advanced that it is not in an excessive hurry to choose the new candidate, or candidate.

The producer of the film, Barbara broccoli has publicly explained that until 2022 they will not consider the replacement. “We want to Daniel Craig enjoy and celebrate. We will have time to think about the future during the next year, “he told BBC Radio.

Dwayne johnsonFor his part, he is not in a hurry either. The actor is enjoying the success of the film ‘Red alert’, the most expensive in Netflix history ($ 200 million). In her, The Rock As an FBI agent, he must deal with two robbers played by Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.