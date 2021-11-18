Dwayne Johnson The Rock’s Wild Butt Workout

The Rock and his glute exercise standing press: cane to the lower body!

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson explains why he pees in a bottle during workouts

Let’s go with a new leg exercise from Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’, this time to influence the gluteal work, one of his favorite muscle groups and, in case you don’t know, one of the largest and strongest muscles in the body. Specifically, the highest paid actor in Hollywood appears in a video working the lower body in a press to do squats, yes, without lowering too much.

This machine is not usually found in most gyms, which tend to opt for seated presses, but this seems to be one of the most useful for hypertrophying the buttocks and giving them shape, especially if you do it as The Rock, as the finisher of your leg day. “Bad song for training legs. I did a brutal leg workout this morning and finished with this 4×25 power squat. Try it the next day. Raise the foot platform to target certain areas of the quads and glutes. These last 100 reps to The end of your leg workout is brutal, but extremely productive. You go through hell when you train, but especially on leg day. Lower body work separates the men from the boys, so don’t skip it. ” He says.

Ideal workout for your leg day inspired by The Rock

TRAINING

Heavy barbell squats: 3 sets of 10 reps

Dumbbell lunges: 3 sets of 20 steps

Quadriceps extensions on machine: 3 sets of 20 repetitions

Machine hamstring curl: 3 sets of 15 reps

Seated Calf Raises on Machine: 3 sets of 12 reps

And, as a finisher, 4 sets of 25 reps of this exercise that we just discussed from The Rock

