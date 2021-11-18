Dwayne Johnson doesn’t want to be The Rock anymore … He wants to be Bond! | Film and Television

Dwayne johnson He has become one of the most recognized action actors in the Hollywood industry but whoever was a fighter knows that fame is fleeting and that it does not stand the test of time. And despite having given life to popular characters such as Agent Hobbs from the saga Fast & furious, Black Adam for Warner or Maui in Moana (Moana), the interpreter wants to make the leap to an iconic role.

And is that The Rock no longer wants to be The Rock and dreams of being Bond, James Bond. That is what he has confessed during the promotion of his most recent film project, Red Notice, recently released with Netflix. He does not hide and confesses it clearly: “Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond, but not as a villain. I have to be Bond. “

This is how he answered the question of Esquire in which he recalled that one of his ancestors had already participated in the 007 agent franchise in the service of his British majesty. Now Dwayne Johnson has been bitten by the bug but to try to become James Bond himself.

He would be the first American actor to do so after many decades in which the role has fallen to British or Irish actors. That’s one of the reasons why rumors already point to Tom Hardy, Idris Elba or Henry Cavill as the most possible candidates for the future delivery that the testimony of No time to die.

Dwayne Johnson wants to pick up the role that Daniel Craig will leave after 15 years playing the role of a Bond that has squeezed him physically and psychologically.

Dwayne Johnson, on Red Notice

The actor has just released Red Notice and has in his portfolio the premiere of Black Adam in mid-2022. In an interview with our fellow LOS40 Chile he confessed some of the details of his last premiere: “Yes, I think I have some things in common with him. I think he lives by code; And I have … I don’t mean I have a similar code, but I do live and try to keep living by code. And he has a code of Ethics that is important to a man … and he is also very handsome. “

Its plot revolves around the hunt for the world’s most wanted criminals (Gadot and Reynolds), who are chased by a prestigious FBI agent played by “The Rock.”