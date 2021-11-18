“Don Nacho” Beristaín assures that Canelo will not be loved by the fans

The Mexican coach, Ignacio “Don Nacho” Beristain, gave his opinion about the new challenge that the current undisputed champion of 168 pounds has, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, by challenging the cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu, and stated in a forceful way that the man from Guadalajara will be able to enter the history of boxing if he manages to win his fifth world crown, but he will not be able to do it in the hearts of the fans.

During the convention 59 of the World Boxing Council in Mexico City, “Don Nacho” Beristain, was present and attended the media.

He explained that the fact that Canelo Jump to cruiserweight means a very good challenge and to win the title, without a doubt some entry in the history of the world of boxing, but you will not be able to do it in the heart of the fans.

“It is a great challenge for Canelo, He is disciplined, he is a very good athlete, especially he trains hard. If he wins, he will undoubtedly be in the history of world boxing, but not in the heart of the fans, that is his greatest challenge, which he will hardly be able to fulfill ”, he assured Beristaín.

Likewise, he stated that he would have no problem Canelo in defeating the cruiser champion Ilunga Makabu.

“It is a very good challenge, but Makabu He is no match for Canelo, in fact he only goes for a bag of bills, Canelo He is very strong, I have no doubt that he will win ”.

Canelo to face cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu

During the mandatory fighting session at the World Boxing Council Convention, the coach of Canelo, Eddy Reynoso, directly asked the President of the Green and Gold organization, Mauricio Sulaiman, that would allow him to face Makabu.

Said request was accepted by the WBC, therefore, the fight between Canelo and Makabu It will take place next year and the Mexican will continue to maintain his status as undisputed champion.

In the first words of Eddy Reynoso, explained that the fight will be very interesting and that they are not afraid to gain weight to be able to face Makabu.

“It is a fight that we were already looking for, we have talked about it for a long time and now that the WBC gave us the green light because we will seek to make history, “he said. Eddy to the media.