Dollar price today November 18, peso loses 9 cents

Today Thursday, November 18, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20,7706 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report available from Banxico, the peso falls by 9 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.7632 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

Economist Gabriela Siller recognizes a bullish pattern overnight that reverses during daylight hours.

Against the US dollar, the peso closed the session this Thursday with losses in tune with other emerging currencies that were dragged with the Turkish lira in the foreign exchange market during the day.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.7632 – Sale: $ 20.7632

: Buy $ 20.7632 – Sale: $ 20.7632 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.30 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.15- Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 20.15- Sale: $ 21.05 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.60- Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 19.60- Sale: $ 21.00 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95 IXE: Buy: $ 19.60- Sale: $ 21.00

Buy: $ 19.60- Sale: $ 21.00 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.38

Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.38 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.73

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.73 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 21.37

Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 21.37 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.27

Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.27 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 57,702.3 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.62 pesos, for $ 28.05 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

