Dollar price today November 18, peso depreciates

Today Thursday, November 18, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8760 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Wednesday at 20.6688 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.56% or 11.5 cents, trading at 20.77 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.6262 and a maximum of 20.7846 pesos. The depreciation is due to 1) drag on the Turkish lira and the Chilean peso and falls in oil.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.66 – Sale: $ 20.66

HSBC : Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 20.96

Banamex : Buy: $ 20.04 – Sale: $ 21.18

Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 20.93

Banorte: Buy: $$ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 21.30

IXE: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40

Monex: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Santander: Buy: $ 19.92 – Sale: $ 21.46

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.24

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 59,052.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.64 pesos, for $ 28.12 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

