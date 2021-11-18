Dollar price today November 17, peso gains 3 cents

Today Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.6335 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. Although the peso managed to advance in this session, the greenback remains strong in the exchange rate. According to Banxico, the interbank dollar spot closed the day at 20.6688, that is, it fell a minimum (3.96 cents) from its final price on Tuesday. Here is how much the dollar is priced at in banks.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6688 – Sale: $ 20.6688

: Buy $ 20.6688 – Sale: $ 20.6688 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 20.96

: Buy: $ 20.27 – Sale: $ 20.96 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.00

: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.00 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.92

Buy: $ 20.02 – Sale: $ 20.92 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80

Buy: $ 18.90 – Sale: $ 21.80 IXE: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95

Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.95 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.55

Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.55 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.69

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 20.69 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.20 Santander: Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 19.72 – Sale: $ 21.25 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.15 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 59,906.8 with a downward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.39 pesos, for $ 27.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

