Does Messi return to Barca? Laporta’s announcement that includes Iniesta

Joan Laporta has lit the fuse. The president of the club culé gave himself a space in the presentation of Dani alves at Camp Nou to shoot the illusions of fans of the Barça, as he said that he does not rule out an eventual return of Lionel messi and Andres Iniesta to the club.

The leader was forceful, indicated that he is aware that both players today have commitments with their respective clubs, but said that life tends to take many turns, such is the case of Dani alves what is living his second stage with the club culé at 38 years of age.

“I do not rule. It has happened with Dani, who has already said that age is just a number and it has also made a significant financial effort. You are talking to me about two spectacular players, both Leo and Andrés“Laporta threw in the Auditori 1899 of the Camp Nou.

“I can’t predict the future, they’re still playing. We will always keep them in mind, but at the moment they have a contract in force with other clubs. In life you never know“Added the manager about the soccer players of the PSG and Vissel Kobe.

Dani Alves also wants them back

The Brazilian, who was living this Wednesday his presentation with Barça, he also opined on Lionel messiHe even joked that if they give him “a couple of hours” he goes to Paris “to look for Leo”; likewise, he only had words of praise for The flea: “Stories are born written and will always be remembered” and that “Leo is the greatest thing” he has been able to “see and have as a partner”.