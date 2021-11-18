Do you suffer from irritable bowel? These are the foods you should eat to improve your health

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) it’s a digestive disorder Of which there is still little spoken, but which is one of those that most affects people in the world. Although there are few studies on this problem, it is known that affects between 1 and 22% of the planet’s population, Meanwhile in Mexico is a condition that occurs in at least 18% of its inhabitants, according to the Journal of Gastroenterology.

Despite these statistics, it is said that an actual figure is unknown, since its prevalence in the open and unselected urban population may not know that they suffer from this condition. The irritable colon presents various symptoms, among which stand out chronic digestive problems What abdominal pain and bloating, that is, an increase or inflammation in the belly area, alterations in the stool or in the frequency of bowel movements.

Therefore, problems such as diarrhea, constipation or alternation between both, flatulence, urge to evacuate without success, incomplete evacuations or urgent need to go to the bathroom. For this reason, it is extremely important to lead a healthy lifestyle and this time we share with you what are the foods that are recommended in the diet when a person suffers from irritable bowel.

Foods that are recommended if you suffer from irritable bowel

Probiotics

Probiotics are foods that include live microorganisms that help maintain or improve the functioning of the body’s microbiota, that is, the good bacteria that maintain a good balance. While some probiotics come from dairy like yogurt or cheese, dairy itself is not recommended for IBS.

There are also probiotics in Bulgarians, kefir, sauerkraut, tofu, tempeh or miso (these last three derived from soy, which in its original presentation is not good).

Water

Water is essential when you suffer from irritable bowel, as it prevents constipation. It happens that when the body is dehydrated, it absorbs the water from the stool and this makes its disposal more difficult, so you must maintain good hydration with 1.5 to 2 liters of this vital liquid daily.

Fruits

It is advisable to consume a maximum of three fruits a day, preferably without mixing them and that they are low in fructose and other compounds included in the FODMAP diet (we will tell you a little more about this diet below). In this case, you can freely consume mandarin, orange, unripe banana, plantain, strawberries, grapefruit, melon, tamarind, papaya, raspberries, pineapple, kiwi, lemon, grapes, lime, passion fruit and coconut.

Cereals

People with IBS can be intolerant to gluten and other cereals, therefore, it is advisable not to eliminate them from the diet, but to avoid some and prefer others. Those that can be eaten freely are rice, corn, quinoa, shelled millet, gluten-free oats, buckwheat, and cornmeal.

Vegetables

There are some vegetables that can be harmful to a person with irritable bowel, especially cruciferous, which can inflame the intestine and should be consumed to a lesser extent. Among the vegetables that you can consume are green beans, carrot, aubergine, pepper, cucumber, spinach, tomatoes, chard, lettuce, endive, arugula and pumpkin (preferably without seeds and if still if it causes you harm, it is best to avoid it).

Protein

With the exception of dairy, proteins do not have a negative impact on people with IBS, so it is possible to consume eggs, chicken, fish or meats, always in the recommended moderation for a healthy diet.

The FODMAP diet

Some of these tips are based on the FODMAP diet, created by researchers from the Monash University, Australia, and named after the initials of foods rich in chemical compounds that could be related to affectations in the diet of people suffering from irritable bowel, that is, oligo, disaccharides, monosaccharides and fermentable polyols.

This diet should be supervised by a nutritionist or an expert in gastrointestinal health, since there must first be a food purge and weeks later the foods that are not so ideal must be reinserted little by little in the diet, so that, under medical supervision, it is discovered what the foods are that really affect the patient.