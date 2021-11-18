Do you suffer from irritable bowel? These are the foods you should eat to improve your health

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
42

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) it’s a digestive disorder Of which there is still little spoken, but which is one of those that most affects people in the world. Although there are few studies on this problem, it is known that affects between 1 and 22% of the planet’s population, Meanwhile in Mexico is a condition that occurs in at least 18% of its inhabitants, according to the Journal of Gastroenterology.

Despite these statistics, it is said that an actual figure is unknown, since its prevalence in the open and unselected urban population may not know that they suffer from this condition. The irritable colon presents various symptoms, among which stand out chronic digestive problems What abdominal pain and bloating, that is, an increase or inflammation in the belly area, alterations in the stool or in the frequency of bowel movements.

.

