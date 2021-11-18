Do Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian already want to have babies with Travis and MGK?

The exclusive reveal of Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian in the MTV Video Music Awards 2021

Although Megan fox She had already stolen all eyes with the spectacular and sexy transparent dress that revealed her tiny thong, the actress once again became the center of attention of the world due to the AWESOME confession she made at the award ceremony in Mtv.

The beautiful actress and Kourtney kardashianwearing a seductive black leather fitted dress with straps, they took the stage of the VMAs 2021 to present their respective partners who would perform together the song ‘Perpercuts’ ( Travis barker on the battery and Machine Gun Kelly with guitar and voice).

What seemed like a simple presentation, became one of the most emblematic moments of the night due to the romantic comments of Megan and Kourtney: ‘I’m a huge fan of this upcoming performer. I have seen him grow and not only as an artist, but also as a person, ‘said the actress, while the socialite He did not miss the opportunity to praise his partner: ‘I’m also a fan, and I think your drummer is super hot‘.

But the highlight of the brief presentation of Megan and Kourtney It was when the actress revealed how well their respective romantic relationships are going: