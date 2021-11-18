DKV rewards solidarity projects in Medicine

Josep Santacreu, CEO of DKV Seguros.

Less than a week left for the celebration of the VII DKV Medicine and Solidarity Awards. In this edition, Covid-19 will have a special role, since entities, people and companies with a relevant role during the pandemic will be recognized. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 23 at the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid.

The insurer indicates that this year will be awarded “solidarity initiatives initiated or promoted in 2020 whose objective has been to help alleviate the effects on the health of the population caused by the pandemic Covid-19 generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, either by improving health processes or launching new activities. “

As specified by the organization, in this contest 174 applications have been received for all three categories. Specifically, 77 in the Solidarity Organization Award category, 41 in the Solidarity Healthcare Professional Award and 56 in the Solidarity Digital Health Initiative Award category. Each winner will receive a donation of 10,000 euros.

Between the confirmed attendees there are José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid; Javier Vega de Seoane, president of DKV Seguros; Josep Santacreu, CEO of DKV Seguros; Salvador Tranche, president of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (Semfyc); Ricardo Gómez Huelgas, outgoing president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI); Florentino Pérez Raya, president of the General Council of Nursing and Tomás Cobo, president of the Collegiate Medical Organization.

Jury of the DKV Medicine and Solidarity Awards

Choosing among the 174 candidates has not been an easy task. To decide the winners, the jury was made up of ten people: seven professionals from the health, academic and communication sectors and three executives from DKV.

On this occasion, the members of the jury have been: Manuel Martínez-Sellés D’Oliveira Soares, doctor and president of the Madrid Medical Association; Marta Villanueva, general director of the Institute for the Development and Integration of Health (IDIS); ; José Luis Baquero, director and scientific coordinator of the Spanish Patient Forum; Sara Gasco, general secretary of the Madrid College of Nursing; Juan Carlos Miranda, an emergency nurse at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella and an influential professional in social networks with his account @enfermero_en_urgencias; Miguel Ángel Máñez, head of the blog ‘Salud con cosas’ and Director of Management of the Toledo Hospital Complex; Miguel G. Corral, director of Medical Diary and Pharmaceutical Mail; Josep Santacreu, CEO of DKV Seguros; Francisco Juan, general director of Health of DKV; and Miguel García, Director of Communication and Business responsible for DKV.

More than 1,380 nominations for the DKV Awards

These awards, which have been distributed for seven years, want to recognize the capacity for solidarity in the field of health and well-being and, in this same sense, promote more initiatives of this style that are developed in the social health sector.

During this time, more than 1,380 applications, awarded 25 projects and distributed 230,000 euros in donations in recognition of the excellent solidarity work carried out by professionals in the Spanish socio-sanitary sector.

Some winners from other editions have been medical professionals such as Bonaventura Clotet or Adriadna Kaplan and entities such as the Spanish Association of Lateral Sclerosis Amyotrophic, the Collaboration and Effort Association, the Dr. García-Ibáñez Otology Foundation, the Illumin Africa Foundation or the Recover Foundation.