Differences between type 1 and type 2 diabetes: How to identify them?

According to the WHO, 422 million people have this disease worldwide and 1.5 million die each year.

Experts indicate that the treatment varies depending on each patient.

The medical literature indicates that in diabetes Type 2, signs and symptoms can appear suddenly, including the need to urinate often, irritability, and mood swings.

In Puerto Rico diabetes It is the second chronic disease that most affects the population, as indicated by Dr. Yussel García, medical director of La Concepción Hospital, in Puerto Rico, in an interview exclusively with Medicine and Public Health.

Regarding this, the specialist explained that when insulin is not produced in the pancreas, it is considered type 1 diabetes, which is the least common and tends to be seen more in young people.

“When insulin is present, but the body and tissues do not recognize it properly, it is known as type 2 diabetes, which occurs more frequently in adults,” said the expert.

Doctor Yussel García, medical director of the La Concepción hospital.

Dr. García explained that in most cases, everything depends on the genetic values ​​present in the patient. For that reason, he responded exclusively to our means the most frequently asked questions performed by patients in their office:

MSP-. How often should follow-up exams be done?

Dr. Garcia: To determine the health status of a patient, routine examinations are performed, in which it is possible to determine if there is a risk or if there is already diabetes.

Check-ups should be done since patients are children, so there is no age, doctors simply recommend that they be done at least once a year. For patients who already have the disease, these tests should be done more often.

MSP-. How much does a lifestyle change?

Dr. Garcia: The lifestyle change In patients with this disease it is complete, not only in the diet but how many times a day a patient eats and the type of physical activity that should be had.

According to experts in the case of younger people, the change of routine tends to be easier, since they get used to it quickly, on the other hand, for a patient with type 2 diabetes, for example, this process tends to be more shocking, since their lifestyle, has become routine.

The reality is that we try to instill in patients that they have to enjoy their life, for example during the Christmas holidays, the important thing is that a balance is created and that the day the patient consumed what they should not, they have to take your medication and exercise. Patients can lead a comfortable life without it being a sacrifice for them, everything is in balance, he said.

MSP-. What are the types of treatments that have the best response?

Dr. Garcia: The treatment varies depending on each patient, since the type 1 diabetic only needs insulin, in this case we should not insist on therapies that make the body produce more insulin, because the body of this patient simply will not produce it.

The method and the amount of insulin will depend on several things, from sugar control, lifestyle and also on how it affects the patient psychologically, when using insulin, which means that in patients type 1 only insulin is used.

In type 2 patients, it begins with oral medicine, in this case what is sought is that the patient’s insulin, since it produces it very well, is used correctly by the tissues.

Depending on the progress and if the patient has their respective therapies to control sugar, the diabetic can even live up to 100 years. The truth is that so far there is no cure for this disease.

MSP-. How to recognize the progress of the disease?

Dr. Garcia: The progress of the disease, in the case of patients with type 2 diabetes, the pancreas becomes tired and stops producing insulin, from now on it will change to type 1 diabetes.

These patients end up using only insulin, although you have to be very careful, since the switch between pills and insulin tends to be a bit strong for these patients.

In these cases we look for alternatives in which insulin is frequent while we use pills, until the patient gets used to it.

Finally, a balanced lifestyle is essential, mixed with a good exercise routine, a good diet that contains 3 snacks and 3 meals a day, maintaining a balanced level of sugar, because if there is not this balance, the sugar will be irregular and therapy is not going to work the same way.

