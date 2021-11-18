Photo: Denzel Washington talks about the day he became a cop / Via Warner Bros.

Denzel Washington He has spoken about his experience patrolling the streets as a policeman.

In a new interview, the actor spoke about what the investigation process was like for his role as a policeman in the film. 1991, ‘Ricochet’, where he accompanied a police sergeant in his day to day.









“I covered a call with a sergeant. We had a call from a man outside his house with a rifle, who was disturbed. We parked and passed right in front of the house. He told me to stay in the car, which he planned to do. It wasn’t going to come out. “

“He got out and while he was doing it, another car approached with two young people screaming and jumping. It turned out it was his grandfather. This cop dissolved the situation by staying calm … he showed me in an instant how they can lose their lives … he didn’t overreact. He could have drawn his gun and shot the people who came in the car. “

“He could have shot the man with the rifle who was crazy and a little confused, I think he had a little dementia. But in an instant, he taught me and I never forgot, what our police face every moment, every second ”.









“I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, they sacrifice their lives,” added the actor.

On the other hand, the new film of Denzel Washington, ‘The Little Things’, where he plays the sheriff, Joe “Deke” Deacon, who is on the hunt for a serial killer. On the tape he is accompanied by Rami Malek and Jared Leto.