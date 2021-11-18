Demonstration at the Azteca Stadium on the day of the FIFA review for the 2026 World Cup

A group of people gathered outside the enclosure to show their dissatisfaction with the planned megaproject to improve the enclosure.

A group of settlers from around the Aztec stadium demonstrated on the outskirts of the building, on the day that the FIFA reviewed the facilities for the 2026 World Cup.

“No to the Megaproject of the Azteca Stadium”, reads one of the banners that is at the entrances to the enclosure, along with a group of approximately 100 people.

Neighbors oppose a project that includes the construction of hotels and shopping centers, in the surroundings of the Aztec stadium.

In the claims is the lack of water in the surrounding neighborhoods, in addition to the road problems that are generated in each commitment that is organized in the Aztec stadium.

The protesters clarified that their annoyance is related to the construction of new infrastructure around the Aztec stadium, but it is not against the organization of the 2026 World Cup on the premmises.

The FIFA will make his final visit to Aztec stadium next year to define if it can be one of the venues for the 2026 World Cup. In the itinerary of the delegation that represents the highest soccer organization, it is also considered to pay a visit to the Pumas and América facilities.

Demonstrations against Aztec stadium have been carried out in the weeks prior to FIFA’s review of the venues that are candidates for the 2026 World Cup.

The FIFA delegation will have a private meeting with the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, and there all the doubts between the two parties will be discussed. After completing the visit, they will travel to Guadalajara, Jalisco, to also diagnose the headquarters.