Daughter of Carmen Salinas uncovers the REAL CAUSE that caused her brain hemorrhage | VIDEO

It has been several days since Carmen Salinas placeholder image had to be hospitalized due to a hemorrhage cerebral, which caused him to be currently in the state of eat, and although it remains stable, its state of Health He continues to cause concern to his family, friends and followers. His daughter, Maria Eugenia Plascencia not a moment has detached from it in the facilities of the private hospital in CDMX and uncovered which one it was for her, the true cause that originated this terrible condition.

Until now, it has been indicated that it is in good hands by the doctors and everything possible is still being done so that the lead actress can wakemeanwhile, it continues to give treatment so your organs continue to function normally.

Related news

Given this, the question has arisen as to what could cause him to fall into this state, however, his daughter María Eugenia Plascencia has already given clues of the real cause that originate the hemorrhage.

This is the truth that caused her brain hemorrhage from Carmen Salinas

Said situation, indicated his daughter, was due to the high pressure that his mother suffers after death his brother’s Pedro, in addition to the intense work rhythm he wore.

“My mom sleeps little since died my brother. When he goes to work he always slept at two or three in the morning, and got up at six to go to Televisa. When not, he would get up at 11 or 12. This rhythm of no rest there comes a time when the body it can’t hold, ”he said a few days ago.

“I think that rhythm of no rest, of going to work (it affected him). But he always took his tablets, morning noon and night, but there comes a time when the body sometimes can’t stand it and that’s what happened to my mother “commented the daughter of “Carmelite”In an interview on the Hoy program.

Although María Eugenia acknowledged that Carmen Salinas placeholder image he always took his medicines as it should be, he pointed out that it is always important to take a breath so as not to saturate the body with all the demands of job.