Daughter of Carmen Salinas uncovers the REAL CAUSE that caused her brain hemorrhage | VIDEO

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
25

It has been several days since Carmen Salinas placeholder image had to be hospitalized due to a hemorrhage cerebral, which caused him to be currently in the state of eat, and although it remains stable, its state of Health He continues to cause concern to his family, friends and followers. His daughter, Maria Eugenia Plascencia not a moment has detached from it in the facilities of the private hospital in CDMX and uncovered which one it was for her, the true cause that originated this terrible condition.

Until now, it has been indicated that it is in good hands by the doctors and everything possible is still being done so that the lead actress can wakemeanwhile, it continues to give treatment so your organs continue to function normally.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here