Darias warns that antibiotic resistance is “one of the most important challenges in modern medicine”

MADRID, Nov. 18 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has warned that resistance to antibiotics is “one of the most important challenges facing modern medicine.”

This is how it was pronounced during the conference ‘PRAN 2022-2024: the challenge of bacterial resistance in Spain after the COVID-19 pandemic’, organized by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) on the occasion of the European Day for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics 2021.

In her speech, the minister recalled that antimicrobial-resistant bacteria “cause 700,000 deaths a year throughout the world.” “In Europe, it generates an additional health expenditure of about 1,500 million euros. In Spain, they cause 4,000 deaths a year, four times more than traffic accidents,” he detailed.

Thus, he has warned that the use of antibiotics “is in danger”: “There is a silent pandemic, resistance to antibiotics. They revolutionized our society and our economy, diseases that were deadly are easily solved with a small treatment. But this great achievement is in jeopardy. “

Darias considers that the “spread of bacteria resistant to antibiotics constitutes one of the most serious threats to public health”. “It is a global problem that knows no borders, which affects both humans and animals. Ultimately, the world economy,” he pointed out, adding the need to address the problem from the ‘One Health’ perspective.

Finally, the minister insisted on the need to continue fighting against this problem. “The achievements so far are not enough, it is necessary to expand efforts. The pandemic has shown us the importance of being prepared. We have to build a future in which antibiotics continue to save many lives,” he added.