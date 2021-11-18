Dakota Johnson says she does not regret ‘Fifty Shades’: “I would do it again”

On many occasions we have listened to Jamie Dornan talk about his role in ‘Fifty Shades’, the trilogy in which he played Christian Gray. Despite the doubts that the actor still feels about his character, it seems that Dakota Johnson, who co-starred in the trilogy with him, he is very clear that he is more than satisfied with the result.

During an interview at The Hollywood Reporter has explained how she got the role of Anastasia in the trilogy and who was the actress who curiously helped her: “I couldn’t tell anyone. No one in my family knew. I was chosen and I remember talking to Emily Blunt and I said, ‘Should I do this trilogy? ‘

And he continues counting: “‘Because I want to have a special career and I want to do certain movies. And I know this could change things. ‘ And then he said to me, ‘Well of course, do it if you feel you must. Do it. Do whatever you want'”.

“I feel that I have not been pigeonholed at all. I suppose it could have gone in a certain direction, but it is not what interested me, “he ends up counting.

Dakota Johnson would return to do ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’

It is more than clear that Dakota johnson has a special affection for the trilogy of ‘Fifty Shades’ and this appreciation of the films is such that he even assures that he would do it again: “It was not a meaningless job. I was interested in him and I respect him. I am proud of those movies and I do not have the need to get rid of them “, they collect in Daily Mail.

Dakota johnson continues explaining: “Would I do them again? Yes, if I were again with the same circumstances in which I was before doing them, I’m sure I would do them again. “

“They have managed to take my career to an incredible place and they have also made me grow a lot. Although there have been many potholes in the road, I learned from them and they have made me more resistant, “ends the actress.

