Cynthia Rodríguez shows off her closet with more shoes than Kylie Jenner. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

The dream of every woman was reflected in one of the publications in networks of the beautiful host of Come the joy, Cynthia Rodriguez, who showed off his closet with more shoes than Kylie jenner. The beautiful former student of La Academia showed her collection of footwear of all kinds, which any woman would like to have.

Through his Instagram stories, Cynthia Rodriguez showed his lot of shoes of all kinds and of all colors, as he confessed that he set out to do an intensive cleaning of his closet.

In the image he shared in his stories, his large collection of footwear that include sandals, boots, ankle boots of all kinds, tennis, stilettos, platform huaraches, and even flip flops. As far as it is possible to appreciate, there are at least 200 pairs of shoes, very similar to the collection of the businesswoman Kylie jenner.

It is no secret to anyone that the founder of the successful cosmetics brand, Kylie jennerIt has a huge closet full of designer clothes, as well as the most incredible shoes of all kinds from the best brands. However, the beautiful Cyn showed that she also has her thing, and she shows it off day by day with every look.

The 38-year-old rump princess, Cynthia Rodríguez acknowledged that every year in November, she usually does extensive cleaning in her closet, so, perhaps, she is willing to get rid of one or another pair.

And it is that, let us remember that, for some years, the girlfriend of the Mexican singer Carlos Rivera placeholder image, is the image of the catalog footwear brand, Cklass, so a large part of its collection belongs to this brand.

Without a doubt, Cynthia Rodriguez It has become a fashion event on Mexican television, with its exquisite day-to-day outfits, ranging from the most casual and daring, to the most formal and elegant, always in the hands of great designers, such as Mexicans. Victor & Jesse, and of course, combined all the time with the most incredible shoes.

In fact, precisely last Wednesday, the beautiful companion and great friend of The Cap Pérez and Kristal SilvaHe wore a magnificent creation of them. A beautiful dark denim suit with fine golden embroidery that she combined with huge earrings in the same tone.

With this beautiful wardrobe, he wore an original jacket of the same material and colors and pointed shoulder pads, Cynthia Rodriguez found that you do not need to show too much to look fabulous and gorgeous.