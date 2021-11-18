Cuauhtémoc Blanco considers that there is a lack of leaders in the Mexican National Team

The former player commented on the defeats of El Tri on this FIFA Date and criticized the lack of leadership.

Cuauhtémoc White, former soccer player and now governor of Morelos, considered that in the Mexican team There is a lack of leaders who raise their voices and take command in crisis situations, as happened in their times, when there were players who were not afraid to raise their voices in order to lead the group to improve.

“There are a lot of talented players, but they lack communication. A leader like we were García Aspe, Luis Hernández, my person. I think communication is vital. As a Mexican and former soccer player, we can’t lose that easily with USA and Canada“Said the current politician.

Cuauhtémoc White, who was a legend of America and pillar of the Mexican team In the decade of the 90s and 2000s, he recalled that when he was in the national team it was not a custom to lose to our two northern neighbors.

“Not with me (he used to lose),” he said. “When we lost, he came out upset, nobody spoke on the bus,” Cuauhtémoc added.

Cuahtémoc Blanco believes that leaders are needed in the Mexican National Team. Getty Images

Even the politician today said that the Mexican Soccer Federation has the last word on the continuity of Gerardo Martino as technical director of the national team, as he was questioned about whether it would be good for ‘Tata’ to leave command of the national team.

“I do not know if a change of scenery would be a decision of the people in long pants in the Federation and I tell the players to take out their caste and courage. We are Mexican warriors and we are characterized by taking out caste,” said Cuauhtémoc.

The ‘Cuau’, meanwhile, endorsed his message for the national elements and asked them to “put the batteries”, because despite the good individual moment that many are living, especially those who are active in Europe, that should be reflected with Mexico.

“There is a good amount of talent, there are many abroad, who were not seen before and who remember when they were young and threw themselves on their heads. Sometimes things don’t work out, but you have to insist ”.

“Let’s hope the batteries get Mexican team because imagine, we went first and now we are third ”, he concluded.