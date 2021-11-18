Cruz Azul arrives injured at the playoffs, Juan Reynoso accepts

Juan Reynoso accept it, Blue Cross it’s hurt”. The way the regular tournament was closed does not bode well for a long future in the League for the cement workers, but the Peruvian coach affirms that they will fight, despite everything and against everyone.

“We arrived injured, we accept that, but we know what we did well and what we did wrong. If you have the proper diagnosis, there is a better chance of reinventing yourself and doing things better. Sometimes you don’t know when and what happened, but we do. We have more days to recover and go out on Sunday to go for the two-time championship ”, he commented in the face of the playoff game against him. Monterrey, to take place on Sunday in the Aztec stadium.

Of course, “we are going to risk our souls to reach the quarterfinals. I hope for the best Monterrey, even better than the one who beat us in the Aztec (on Concacaf). When the teams are so good, they know how to reinvent themselves, and they have a great team ”.

These days in FIFA date, Reynoso The rebuilding of the team has begun: “There have been more bad things than good things this semester, but we are the last champion, and the statistics say that the next tournament, the champion arrives in seventh or eighth and has chances. The game grabs us in a moment of reconstruction, what happened with Pumas was very complicated ”.

He clarifies that he never said that his players had “lack of attitude, I said I was upset, that there were things that I had not liked … But we have not thrown in the towel, they are not excuses, we have had many imponderables, but we are eighth, in a Normal league we would be inside.

Blue Cross let go in FIFA date to eight selected, four from Mexico and four from South America, but little by little, they are returning: “The four of the Mexican National Team arrived (Orbelín Pineda, Julio Domínguez, Roberto Alvarado and Luis Romo), all good, some with blows, but they will be able to work now. Yoshi (Yotun, from Peru) it will arrive tomorrow. Juan (Escobar, from Paraguay) and Cuckoo (Angle from Ecuador) train in the afternoon and Jonathan (Rodriguez from Uruguay) we look forward to tonight. Apparently all arrive in good condition. We will have to do a review as they say in school. We send them well, fine-tuned, and sometimes we have to rebuild them to recover, that’s the new normal. We will appeal to video, to specific plays. The preparation these days will be more audiovisual than physical ”.